From John Adams, Minna

A security guard with the Kainji National Park in Borge local government area of Niger state have been killed by armed Bandits on Monday evening while several other were injured.

The name of the deceased National park Guard was given as Tanko Mohammed from Wawa town community in New Bussa.

A source close to the Park told our correspondent on telephone on Monday evening that no fewer than four other guards who were together with late Tanko Mohammed at the time of the invasion, also sustained varying degrees of injuries.

They currently being treated at the New Bussa general hospital as at the time of filing this report.

The incident took place along Kemanji Oli Camp axis of Kainji Lake National Park, New Bussa, Niger State

The armed bandits in their large number were said to have burnt down a Hillux van belonging to the Park which the guards use to patrol the park.

It was further gathered that the guards were on routine patrol of the park when suddenly they ran into the bandits who immediately opened fire and killed the late guard and injured the rest.

According to reports the injured guards had to go into hiding within the park but later resurfaced after the bandits had left.

The remains of the slain guard was first taken to the palace of the District head of Wawa who directed the mourners to take their case to the Emir of Borgu Alhaji Mohammed Dantoro.

A very reliable source close to the palace however told our correspondent that the monarch was seriously angered by the development and directed the management of the Kainji National Park to beef up security within the park.

The remains of Tanko Mohammed was later interred according to Islamic rites in Wawa his place of origin.