PAUL OMOKUVIE BAUCHI

The leadership crisis that swept the newly inaugurated Bauchi State House of Assembly following the emergence of two Speakers appeared to be over following the swearing-in of 17 members led by the embattled former Speaker Kawuwa Shehu Damina (Darazo)

Damina and his faction took the oath of office at about 8:30 pm on Friday at a Special Sitting presided over by the Deputy Speaker Danlami Ahmed Kawule (Zungur Galambi) which was witnessed by the state Governor Bala Mohammed, hos Deputy Senator Baba Tella and other top government officials.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the inauguration of the 17 new.members, Governor Mohammed praised the members for closing ranks and settling their differences.

The governor described the amicably settlement of the leadership crisis in the state assembly as a good development for democracy…

Details later