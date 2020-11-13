Paul Orude, Bauchi

No fewer than 18 people are feared killed in a boat mishap in Bauchi State on Thursday.

The boat which was carrying 23 farmers capsized on River Buji in Itas Gadau local government area of the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, Ahmed Wakil, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday.

Wakil said five others were rescued alive while the driver and one passenger were unconscious.

He said that the deceased included eight children and eight teenagers and two adults.

He said the Village Head of Majiya, Nuhu Kaila, reported the incident at the Itas Gadau Police Station.

“On 12th November, 2020 at about 11am, one Ali Adamu, Village Head of Majiya came to Itas-Gadau Police Station and reported that, on same date at about 10.30am, one Nuhu Kaila, Male of Zango Majiya village, carried about 23 persons in a Canoe, from Zango Majiya to the farm, ” the statement said.

“On reaching the middle of river Buji, the canoe capsized and as a result, the following persons: Abdulraham Shehu, Male (20), Suwaiba Yusuf, female (12) old, Saude Abdulkarim, female (14), Fatima Maigari, female (10), Zuwaira Maigari, female (10), Hari Maigari, female (9), Hussaina Maigari, female (8), Ummani Abdulkarim, female (15), Halima Saminu, female (15), of Gidan Ganji village.

“Others are Najaatu Hamza, (15), Nura Abdullahi, Male (25), Yahuza Abdullahi, (12), Hafsa Abdullahi, female (11) of Majiya village, Sadiya Hashimu, (10), Khadija Alhassan, (15), of Gwarai village, Amina Idris, (15) Kaltime Hudu, female (14), Furaira Malam Magaji, female (14), of Zangon Majiya village were drowned in the river and died at the spot.

“The canoe driver and one Aisha Adamu, female (16), Umaru Adamu, Male (30) were rescue unconscious.”

He further said, the Divisional Police Officer and a team of policemen rushed to the scene.

“The corpses were removed from the river and taken to the General Hospital Itas, for postmortem examination.

“A medical doctor certified 18 persons dead, while 5 persons were rescued,” he said.