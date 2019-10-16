Breaking: Bauchi Commissioner for Finance resigns shortly after Gov Mohammed did minor reshuffling

PAUL OMOKUVIE BAUCHI

Bauchi State Commissioner for Finance Nura Manu Soro, has resigned his appointment, hours after Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad approved the reshufflement of his cabinet.

Manu Soro was moved from the ministry of Finance to the ministry of Youth and Sports.

Daily Sun correspondent is awaiting details of the shocking resignation of Soro but speculations are rife that the son of the late oil mogul Soro was unhappy with his redeployment.

In the minor cabinet reshuffle by Governor Mohammed, Umar Adamu was moved from the ministry of Water Resources to replace Manu Soro as Commissioner for Finance

Barrister Jadauna Tula who was appointed Commissioner for Cooperatives has been redeployed to head the ministry of Water Resources

Also redeployed was Usman Muhammad Saleh, who was heading Youth and Sports to the ministry of Small and Medium scale enterprises

According to the commissioner for information and Communication Dr. Ladan Salihu the reshefflement is with immediate effect.