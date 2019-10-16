ADVERTISEMENT
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Breaking: Bauchi Commissioner for Finance resigns shortly after Gov Mohammed did minor reshuffling

16th October 2019
in Cover, Politics
0
Breaking: Bauchi Commissioner for Finance resigns shortly after Gov Mohammed did minor reshuffling
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

PAUL OMOKUVIE BAUCHI
Bauchi State Commissioner for Finance Nura Manu Soro, has resigned his appointment, hours after Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad approved the reshufflement of his cabinet.

Manu Soro was moved from the ministry of Finance to the ministry of Youth and Sports.

Daily Sun correspondent is awaiting details of the shocking resignation of Soro but speculations are rife that the son of the late oil mogul Soro was unhappy with his redeployment.

In the minor cabinet reshuffle by Governor Mohammed, Umar Adamu was moved from the ministry of Water Resources to replace Manu Soro as Commissioner for Finance

Barrister Jadauna Tula who was appointed Commissioner for Cooperatives has been redeployed to head the ministry of Water Resources

Also redeployed was Usman Muhammad Saleh, who was heading Youth and Sports to the ministry of Small and Medium scale enterprises

According to the commissioner for information and Communication Dr. Ladan Salihu the reshefflement is with immediate effect.

Cyril

Cyril

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Highlights

Trending

No Result
View All Result

© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.