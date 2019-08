Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala, Abdulkadir Mohammed, has sacked his Special Adviser on Political Affairs, Alhaji Musa Haruna Shittu.PAUL OMOKUVIE, Bauchi

The Spokesperson of the governor, Dr Ladan Salihu, disclosed this through a press statement he made available to journalists on Friday.

According to the statement, the governor thanked the former special adviser for his contribution towards the development of the state and wished him success in his future endeavours.