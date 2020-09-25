Paul Orude Bauchi

Bauchi State Government is set to fully reopen primary and secondary schools in the state for the 3rd term from October 12 to December 23, 2020 school calendar year.

This was dislosed by the Commissioner for Education, Dr Aliyu Tilde, at a press conference held at the minstry of Education on Friday.

Tilde announced that the first term for a new calendar year will begin from January 4,2021 to March 12 2021 while the second term will run from March 22 2021 to May 21, 2021 and the third term is scheduled for May 31, 2021 to August 13, 2021.

Tilde explained that the decision was taken following reported lo cases of COVID19 and pressure from parents and councillors on the side effects of reopening.

He said a meeting of School Exchange Programme of Commissioners of Education of the 19 Northern States met in Abuja last week and agreed to reopen shoools between now and October 30.

The Commissioner said that there after, a State stakeholders meeting was convened by the ministry in Bauchi which concluded arrangements for reopening between now and October 30

He said the stakeholders were Ministries of Education, Health, State Universal Basic Education, State Agency for Nomadic Education, Special Schools Management Board, Army Education Corps, Nigeria Association of Private Schools, Nigeria Union of Teachers, Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools and so on.

He said the resolutions of the stakeholders meeting was endorsed by the Chairman of the State Primary Health Care, the NCDC focal person in the State and the Director General of BASEPA.

“The resolutions were approved by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdilkadir Mohammed, on September 23, 2020. While signing the memo, the Governor advised that it be given wide publicity by the media,”Tilde said.

He said the October 12 full reopening of schools is subject to compliance with COVID19 regulations on reopening.

Tilde warned that no school would be reopened unless it meets the conditions stipulated in the schedule saying that the NCDC focal person on COVID19 in the State will monitor and ensure compliance.

To maintain social distance, he stated , schools with low class populations can resume fully, while schools with moderate and high class sizes will stagger their school hours and days vertically an horizontally as shown in the schedule.

He said Government will b responsible for provision of water, holding room, testing, health focal person, monitoring on compliance and surveillance while parents will provide face masks for their children and on all school days.

Schools under the ministry of Education will use part of their N700 child PTA charges to provide infra-red thermometer , COVID19 buckets and soap while the ministry will take care of fumigation, he said, urging schools under SUBEB to collect N200 for same.

The Commissioner said all schools should contract decontamination to the State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) and be issued certificate to that effect..

He advised that no school should reopen without prior decontamination certified by BASEPA, warning that any school that opens without decontamination will be shut down by the NCDC focal person.