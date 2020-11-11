Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Commissioner for Health, Dr Emmanuel Ikwulono has died. Dr Ikwulono was said to have died from complications arising from a surgery over an undisclosed ailment although no official statement had been released yet by the state government at the time of this report. The deceased Commissioner, according to a government House source who spoke on the condition of anonymity attended the last State Executive Council meeting last week after which he went for the surgery. Ikwulono was sworn in as commissioner for health and human services in August 5, 2020 to replace Dr Sunday Ongbabo who resigned his appointment from the State Executive Council.