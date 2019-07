Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

News reaching us has it that Boko Haram is currently attacking Jakana, a Borno town.

Residents said the insurgents were sighted at the small town at about 6:30pm; they had started firing into a military base in the area.

Scores of residents have reportedly fled into the bush.

Jakana, located along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, is some 41 kms to the capital, Maiduguri.