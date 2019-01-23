Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Dozens of residents have fled Gaidam town in the eastern part of Yobe following Boko Haram on the town.

Some insurgents invaded Gaidam this evening firing guns.

Our correspondent reports that hundreds of locals fled into the bush in fear.

The situation is still chaotic, a source in Yobe said.

