Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare has been banned for 10 years for doping

The 2008 long jump Olympic silver medalist was hammered a 10 years ban for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit announced on Friday.

The 33-year-old, who is also a sprinter, was expelled from the Tokyo Olympics last year before the women’s 100m semi-finals after testing positive for human growth hormone at an out-of-competition test in Slovakia on July 19.

“The Disciplinary Tribunal has banned Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare for a total of 10 years,” the AIU statement reads.

Details soon