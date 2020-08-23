From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Several persons were feared killied on Sunday morning, following a bloody clash at Emene, Enugu involving members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and security agents.

A witness said trouble started at about 7.00am when some police personnel stormed an IPOB gathering at Community Secondary School Emene and attempted to disperse the group and make arrests.

The encounter was said to have turned bloody when the Biafra campaigners overpowered the security agents and went ahead to sack Emene police station.

It did not take long before about a dozen patrol vans loaded with well armed security agents comprising police, army and DSS arrived the scene and turned their guns on the IPOB members.

In the ensuing confrontation, sounds of gunfire and teargas fumes filled the axis between St Patrick Secondary School and St Joseph Catholic Church along the old Abakaliki Road. Witnesses said that the premises of St. Patrick Secondary School was “flowing with blood” as fleeing IPOB members were pursued into the school.

Scores of persons who were on their way to 7.00am mass scampered for safety while those already in the Church had to endure tear gas fumes that enveloped the entire environment.

Meanwhile, Emene was still tensed as security agents flooded the area, restricting movement of persons and vehicles as they searched for IPOB members.

Neither the Enugu State Police command nor the IPOB leadership, had spoken on the issue.