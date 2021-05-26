From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Over a dozen of travellers have been abducted by Boko Haram in an attack on a Borno highway Wednesday morning.

The insurgents mounted a roadblock at a bend between Mainok-Jakana along Maiduguri-Damaturu road at about 9am Wednesday, multiple sources told Daily Sun.

“The mounted roadblock at a spot where the road is bent, stopped a commercial vehicle and abducted all the passengers,” Malam Isa, a commercial driver disclosed.

A security source said the insurgents had earlier fired at some vehicles escaping from attack shortly before mounting the roadblock.

The scene of the attack is about 45 kilometres to Maiduguri, Borno capital.

More details later…