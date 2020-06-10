Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Boko Haram has ambushed some travellers along Maiduguri-Damboa road, killing no fewer than four persons.

Eight travellers were also injured during the attack which occurred at about 12:30pm Wednesday, two security sources told The Sun.

The 87 kilometres Maiduguri-Damboa road was reopened on January 28 by the Chief of Army Staff,Lt Col Tukur Buratai a year after it was shut down for the second time due to incessant Boko Haram ambushes.

The road links the capital to the southern part of the state as well as neighbouring Gombe and Adamawa states.