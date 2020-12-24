From Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Reports just reaching us suggests that some members of the Boko Haram insurgents have once again attacked Adamawa Community of Garkida, shooting randomly as residents scamper into nearby bushes for safety.

A local from Garkida told Daily Sun that the insurgents stormed the community around 5 pm Thursday evening, shooting randomly.

The local contact said, “Right now, I cannot say how the village is because we are all hiding in the bush, so all I know is that we started hearing gunshots this evening and we had to run for our dear lives.

“These attacks are becoming too much, recently, we had to run for our lives and this is Christmas Eve, we are spending it in the bush.”