Billy Graham Abel Yola
Reports just reaching Daily Sun suggests that some suspected Boko Haram insurgents are said to have attacked Michika community with sporadic gunshot heard by residents.
The attackers were said to have attacked Kopa and Wurogayadi in the outskirt of Shuwa, causing chaos in the area.
The attack is said to have happened at around 7 pm Tuesday and residents of Michika community are reported to have fled the town heading towards Uba while others are said to have taken refuge in nearby mountains, multiple local sources told Daily Sun.
The Sun however gathered that the military and local hunters have been mobilized to confront to address the security challenge.
The PPRO of Adamawa police command, Suleiman Nguroje confirmed the security breach saying the police force had deployed personnel to curb the situation.
PPRO however could not confirm whether there are casualties as at the time of filing this report.
The senator representing northern Adamawa, Ishaku Abbo told Daily Sun he had just had a discussion with the relevant security operatives and the military have mobilised to address the situation.
Ishaku Abbo said, “I just had a discussion with the appropriate security establishments in Michika and Madagali, the situation is under control.
“The Army are fully Mobilized and our Airforce have moved their jet fighters.
“Remain indoors as the mild security challenge is already under the control of our forces.”
As at the time of filing this report, it is yet unclear whether there are casualties.
Michika is one of the seven local governments in northern Adamawa that was occupied by the Boko Haram insurgents and has been grappling with challenges of recovering from the debilitating blow of the attack as the community has remained cut-off from electricity since 2014 and the three major bridges linking the community with the rest of the state have been in a state of disrepair after they were destroyed by the insurgents.
