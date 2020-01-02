Reports just reaching Daily Sun suggests that some suspected Boko Haram insurgents are said to have attacked Michika community with sporadic gunshot heard by residents.

The attackers were said to have attacked Kopa and Wurogayadi in the outskirt of Shuwa, causing chaos in the area.

The attack is said to have happened at around 7 pm Tuesday and residents of Michika community are reported to have fled the town heading towards Uba while others are said to have taken refuge in nearby mountains, multiple local sources told Daily Sun.

The Sun however gathered that the military and local hunters have been mobilized to confront to address the security challenge.

The PPRO of Adamawa police command, Suleiman Nguroje confirmed the security breach saying the police force had deployed personnel to curb the situation.

PPRO however could not confirm whether there are casualties as at the time of filing this report.