Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

The Chief of Staff (COS) at the Borno State Government House, Dr Babagana Wakil is dead.

Wakil died on Wednesday morning at a public hospital in Maiduguri. The Sun could not ascertained the cause of his death but he has been reportedly managing an undisclosed ailment for few months now.

Spokesman to Gov Babagana Zulum, Malam Isa Gusau in an announcement said the late Chief of Staff will be buried by 4pm today.