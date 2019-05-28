Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

An official steward to Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, has committed suicide at the Government House in Maiduguri.

The steward identified as John Achagwa hanged himself in a neem tree at the back of the Presidential Lodge, Government House on Tuesday afternoon.

It is not clear why the man decided to take his life but his colleagues said he had maintained unusual quietness since he resumed work today.

“He didn’t utter a word since morning. He just kept to himself. We were together till about 2pm until he suddenly disappeared,” one of his colleagues said.

Men of the state fire service and security personnel were immediately mobilised to the scene of the incident to bring down the victim from the tree. It was the first time such an incident would occur in the State House.