Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced complete lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun for the next two weeks.

The measure, he said is to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), said to have been linked to persons who have travelled from these centres.

In a national address to Nigerians, Buhari said inter state and intercity movements are restricted to prevent further spread.

He said: “Based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020. This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two States.

“All citizens in these areas are to stay in their homes. Travel to or from other states should be postponed. All businesses and offices within these locations should be fully closed during this period.

“The Governors of Lagos and Ogun States, as well as the Minister of the FCT, have been notified. Furthermore, heads of security and intelligence agencies have also been briefed.

“We will use this containment period to identify, trace and isolate all individuals that have come into contact with confirmed cases. We will ensure the treatment of confirmed cases while restricting further spread to other States.”

The President said the order does not apply to hospitals and all related medical establishments as well as organizations in health care related manufacturing and distribution.

He added that commercial establishments such as; food processing, distribution and retail companies; petroleum distribution and retail entities, power generation, transmission and distribution companies; and private security companies are also exempted.