Representative of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Governors are presently meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is taking place in less than 24 hours after the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan met with the President over the crisis threatening to tear the ruling party apart. At the meeting are the Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, Chairman of Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, and the Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru.

Recall that Governor Bagudu made spirited efforts to mediate in the differences between Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state and the suspended National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole but all to no avail.

Details soon…