From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced DIG Usman Alkali Baba as acting Inspector-General of Police with immediate effect, the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi has said.

He said Baba’s appointment is in line with Buhari’s determination to rejig the Nigeria’s security architecture and ensure that the security challenges bedeviling the nation are brought to an end.

The minister said President Buhari has charged the Ag IGP to rise to the challenge to ensure the policing reform policy of his administration are fully prioritised and implemented to enable the police perform most effectively for the peace and security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

Buhari had on February 4 extended the tenure of Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector-$General of Police (IGP) for three months.

Adamu has spent two months and three days.

Dingyadi disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister recalled that Adamu’s tenure was extended because it was necessary to give room for the proper selection of a successor.

The Minister of Police Affairs said: ‘The distinguished gentlemen of the press, the tenure of the IGP Mohammed Adamu, which ended on February 1, 2021, was extended by Mr. President to enable a detailed process of appointing a new IGP, in line with section 15 (A) of the 1999 Constitution.

‘After a thorough check of a shortlist of suitably qualified police officers from the rank of DIGs and AIGs, who are eligible police officers, eligible for appointment as IGP, in line with Section 7, subsection 2 of the Nigeria Police Act (2020), and having regards to seniority, professionalism, record of service and competence, Mr President has approved the appointment of an acting IGP, in the person of Usman Alkali Baba, PSE, FDC, with immediate effect.

‘These changes are in line with the determination of Mr. President to rejig the security architecture country, to ensure that the security challenges bedeviling the nation are brought to an end.

‘Mr President has therefore charged the new appointee to rise to the challenge to ensure policing reform policy of this administration are fully prioritised and implemented to enable the police perform most effectively for the peace and security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

‘Mr President thanks the outgoing IGP, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, for his professionalism and dedication to duty during the period of his tenure. He wished him all the best in his future endeavours.’

Asked why the President did not allow the outgoing IGP to serve out the three months extension, Dingyadi responded: ‘Mr President is aware of this and you cannot take away that responsibility from him; he’s the one who is in charge of appointing or extending tenures. He has now decided to appoint a new person. So please allow him that responsibility and we cannot do anything about it. Thank you.’

Alkali was born in 1963. He has a Masters in Public Administration from University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) Borno State, with a BA (ED) in Political Science from Bayero University, Kano State.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force sometime in March 1988 and has risen through the ranks to Deputy Inspector General of Police.

He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and a fellow of the International War College.

He has attended 13 professional courses and workshops both in and outside the country, and has served in 30 stations in various capacities and has received six awards.

Baba’s policing vision is: ‘To enhance police primacy in Nigeria through the provision of a motivational and credible leadership driven by professional knowledge, ethics, emotional intelligence tools, and strategic planning and operational models that are directed at stabilizing internal security and modernizing police operations, facilities and standards within the framework of citizens consent, trust, and rule of law.’

Baba, from Gaidem in Yobe State, is married with children.