From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed new service chiefs just like he muted in his new year message to Nigerians on January 1.

Buhari had hinted of the possibility of changing the nation’s service chiefs, inspector General of Police and the general security architecture in the new year.

The new Service Chiefs are: Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari accepted the immediate resignation of the Service Chiefs, and their retirement from service.

Those involved are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

President Buhari thanks the outgoing Service Chiefs for what he calls their “overwhelming achievements in our efforts at bringing enduring peace to our dear country,” wishing them well in their future endeavours.

The President congratulated the new Service Chiefs, and urged them to be loyal and dedicated in the discharge of their responsibilities.