The Federal Government has announced the appointment of new Chief Army Staff, barely one week after the demise of Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru in a fatal crash.
The new Army Chief is Major General Farouk Yahaya, the GOC 1 Division Kaduna.
Details soon…
