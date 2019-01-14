The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed an Acting Inspector General of Police, Abubakar Adamu Mohammed to replace the now former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris who is retiring from the service tomorrow January 15th, 2019.

Adam who was the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) will be officially announced as the new Police Boss tomorrow.

the choice of Adamu was made from a list of names of officers presented to the President.

Our correspondent learnt that the Presidency would officially announce the new appointment tomorrow.

