From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Abuja early Monday morning after an eight-day trip to New York, the United States (US), to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77), his final as Nigerian President.

The President, who arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, before 7am, was received by waiting senior government officials, including the Chief Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello; the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman; and some other senior military and intelligence officers.

Buhari while in New York, had in addition to delivering the nation’s statement, which also served as his farewell message to the UNGA, participated in several side events, bilateral agreements and among others on the sidelines of the UNGA77.

The 77th session’s theme which opened on Tuesday, September 13 was: “A watershed moment: Transformative solutions to interlocking challenges.”

He also attended the official Launch of Nigeria’s Integrated National Financing Framework.

Key topics of discussion at the 2022 UNGA included the war in Ukraine, the global energy crisis, climate action, and ending the COVID-19 pandemic.