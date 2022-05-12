From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

President Muhamadu Buhari has appealed to Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to consider the plight of the students and called off the strike.

This is even as he has also appealed to National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), to exercise patience as government navigate ways to resolve the crisis.

He made the appeal at the 19th National Productivity Day Celebration and Conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit Award, held at the State House Conference Center, Abuja.

Buhari recalled his February 1 directive to His Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, the ministers of education, and labour and employment, Adamu Adamu and Chris Ngige respectively, to as a team to address the concerns of the striking aggrieved workers’ unions.

ASUU had in statement on Monday, said since the President’s directive was issued, no meeting had been held by the concerned officials to resolve the conflicts.

ASUU said failure of the government to show concern about its demands forced it to extend the three-month-old strike by another three months.

Details later…