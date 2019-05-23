Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Police Service Commission (PSC) have confirmed Mohammed Adamu as the substantive Inspector General of Police after a closed-door meeting in State House, Abuja.

The meeting which started at 3:01 pm and ended a few minutes after 4 pm, had all the 36 states governors and chairman of the PSC, Musliu Smith, in attendance.

Adamu was appointed acting IGP on the January 15 this year by President Buhari. With his confirmation, Adamu becomes the 20th IGP the country has produced.