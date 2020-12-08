From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari currently is meeting with 36 State Governors of the Federation, in State House, Abuja.

The meeting is said to b connected with the security challenges in the country.

Recall that the governors at their last meeting in Abuja last week, has following the recent killings of over 43 rice farmers in Borno State, resolved to meet Buhari on the need to address security challenges across the country particularly in the light of the carnage in Borno.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, had in a communique made available to press, said they had also resolve to support the necessary reforms that will result in a police force that works for all.

The communique stated: “As an immediate to medium-term measure, members agreed to pay close attention to the conduct of police officers across the country in order to get them and other internal security operatives fully back to work as they have not been functioning to full capacity since the EndSARS protests with the attendant security exposure to the safety of lives and properties of the ordinary citizens”

Details later…