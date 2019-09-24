Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate redeployment of two ministers of state.

According to a statement by Willie Bassey, Director Information, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs is to move to Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State, while Senator Tayo Alasoadura is to move to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as Minister of State.

The redeployment takes effect.

The minor cabinet reshuffle happened a month after the ministers were sworn in and assigned their different portfolios.

President Buhari, had on August 21, 2019, sworn in the 43 members of his new cabinet.