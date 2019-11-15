Godwin Tsa, Abuja

In a full judgment on Friday, the Supreme Court held that President Muhammadu Buhari was “eminently qualified” to contest the February 23 presidential election.

The apex court had in a summary judgment on October 30, 2019 affirmed the decision of the presidential election petition tribunal which validated the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as winner of the Febraury 23 polls.

It however fixed Friday to give reasons for it’s judgment.

Delivering the full judgment prepared by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, Justice John Okoro affirmed the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which held that Buhari possessed the requisite educational qualification to contest the poll.

It added that by virtue of the provisions of the Constitution, a candidate who possesses a primary school certificate and has worked in the public or private service for a period not less than 10 years, and can read, write and communicate in the English language to the satisfaction of INEC is qualified to contest.