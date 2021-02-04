From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for three months.

Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi, disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Thursday at the presidential villa, Abuja.

He said the extension was necessary to give room for the proper selection of a successor.

