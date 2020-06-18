Orders reversal of insecurity misfortune

Orders meeting with governors of northwestern states

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has criticized the Service Chiefs over their strategy in tackling insecurity, warning them to be alive to security problems bedeviling the country.

Buhari during the security meeting in Aso Rock told the head of the Armed Forces that even though they were trying their best to tackle the issue of insecurity in the country, their best is not good enough.

He has therefore declared that excuses will no longer be tolerated, even as he said he expects everyone to live up to expectations going forward.

Addressing State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting, National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Mungonu (rted), the President also ordered him to meet with governors of the north west state including that of Niger State, in other to know what the problems are and find solution.

The meeting held inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where Buhari was briefed on how the increasing security challenges across the country are being tackled.

Details later…