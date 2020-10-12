Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with former minister of finance and Coordinator of the Economy, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

On October 7, 2020, the World Trade Organization announced Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala and South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee had advanced to the final round in the race to be its director-general, setting the stage for the first woman to lead the 25-year-old organisation.

She was accompanied to the Villa by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada and State, Industry Trade and Investment, Maryam Katagun.

President Buhari has since expressed his support and that of his administration to her effort to clinch the plump post.

Her visit to the presidential villa is apparently connected to the election.

Details later…