Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is in a closed door meeting with former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, at the State House in Abuja.

Jonathan arrived the Presidential Villa at 11am.

Although the agenda for the meeting was not known as at press time, it was gathered that it might not be unconnected with the recent assignment Jonathan was charged with by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Jonathan normally informs the President of his international assignment.

ECOWAS has recently appointed the former president to head the political reconciliation in Mali where there is leadership tussle.

Details later…