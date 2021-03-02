From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over National Security Council meeting in the Executive Council Chambers of Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting is the first National Security Council meeting that he is holding with the new service chiefs, after their appointment late January and screening/confirmation by the National Assembly in February.

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rted) are in attendance.

Others are the Ministers of Defence, Interior, Police Affairs, and Foreign Affairs; Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Rtd), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Muhammad Dingyadi and Mr Geoffrey Onyema, respectively.

Security chiefs in attendance include Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amoo; and the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo.

Also in the meeting are the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu; Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi; Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

The Chief of Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), Major General Samuel Adebayo is also in the meeting.

The President chairs the National Security Council meeting which holds quarterly.

Details later…