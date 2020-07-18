Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has named the railway complex in Agbor, Delta state, after former President Goodluck Jonathan.

According to Tolu Ogunlesi, via his verified twitter handle @toluogunlesi, a presidential aide, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, announced this on Saturday.

He tweeted: “BREAKING | President @MBuhari has approved the naming of the Railway Complex in Agbor – the operational hub of #ItakpeWarriRail Line – after former President @GEJonathan. It will be known as the Goodluck Jonathan Railway Station & Complex — Minister of Transport, @ChibuikeAmaechi.

The railway complex in Agbor is the centre of operation which connects the Itakpe-Warri rail line. It is joined by Benin to Onitsha rail, among other segments of the country.

The rail line is part of the Lagos-Calabar coastal railway project, which cuts across most states in the south-east and south-south.

The project implemented by the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) was initiated during Jonathan’s administration.

Amaechi, has in 2016 signed a fresh mandate to commence construction of the project.