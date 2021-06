From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abujq

President Muhammadu Buhari will proceed to London, the United Kingdom on Friday, June 25, 2021, for a scheduled medical follow-up, Presidency has said.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, is expected back in the country during the second week of July, 2021.

Buhari was a way for two weeks between March 30th to April 16 for routine medical checks the Presidency has said.