From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered every member of the Federal Executive Council who has the ambition to contest elective offices to resign on or before Monday, May 16.

Those affected are Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; Petroleum Timipreye Sylva who have joined the presidential race on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Others are Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who is seeking to contest the governorship position in Kebbi State, Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar, who is running for the governorship position in Abia State, and the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, who declared her ambition to contest for the senatorial seat in Plateau State.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made the disclosure while briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council presided over by President Buhari.

Mohammed said: “The mandate I have from the President is to announce that all members of the Federal Executive Council contesting for elective office must resign their ministerial cabinet appointments on or before Monday the 16th of May, 2022.”

When asked if the directive affects the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who is vying for the post of President, the Information Minister, said “the Vice President was elected, he was not appointed.”

On the fate of other political appointees like the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, who might also be running for the post of President, Mohammed said the directive might be extended to non-cabinet members.

“As of this moment, the mandate I have is for members of the Federal Executive Council. Subsequently, it might affect other political appointees but that will be made known. If there is going to be any amendment or any inclusion, you will be informed in due course,” he stressed.