From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a Security Meeting at the Statehouse, Abuja.

The meeting holding at the First Lady Conference room as the Council Chambers is undergoing renovation, has Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in attendance.

In attendance at the meeting are Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and Defense Minister, Major-General Bashir Magashi (Rtd); and National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

Others were Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff; Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff; Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amoo.

The acting Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali is also in attendance.

Details later…