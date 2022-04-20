From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other notable leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently at the Congress Hall, Transcorb Hilton, Abuja, the venue of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

President Buhari had arrived at the venue of the meeting by exactly 10 am, in the company of Osinbajo, the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan, his deputy, Ovie Omo-Agege, Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, other National Assembly members, party state chairmen and national leadership.

In his opening remarks, National Chairman Adamu described the ruling party as unbreakable and solid, urging aggrieved members to take urgent steps to reconcile and bring the party under one roof.

‘Our party is not immune to failure in 2023. The level of disunity is obvious and visible in the party. We, therefore, have to do everything possible to completely reconcile the warring factions both at the grassroots and national levels. We have to make sacrifices for the benefits of the party,’ he appealed.