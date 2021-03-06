From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari was on Saturday at exactly 11:51 am received the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after some frontline health workers are vaccinated publicly.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also received the COVID-19 vaccine at exactly 11.57am on Saturday.

It was preceded by e-registration of President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo and filling out of their vaccination cards by Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib.

Vaccination of Buhari was done by Chief Personal Physician to the President, Dr. Suhayb Rafindadi Sanusi after which he was presented with the e-vaccination card by Dr. Shuaib at 11:59am.

Osinbajo was vaccinated by his personal physician, Dr. Nicholas Audifferen and was also presented with the e-vaccination card by Dr. Shuaib by 11:59am

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said the jab is painless, a narrow gauge syringe was used with small quantity injected in the upper arm. He said the after effects are mild and little discomfort follows in the area that was injected.

At the brief ceremony were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha; Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehanire; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Details later…