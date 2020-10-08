President Muhammadu Buhari is at present presenting the 2021 budget proposals to the joint session of the National Assembly.

In a letter to both chambers on Tuesday, the president said he will lay the budget before the lawmakers at 11:00 a.m.

The estimated budget expenditure is expected to be about N13.08 trillion – according to the Medium Term Expenditure Framework approved by the Senate and House of Representatives.

Buhari is also expected to address, in his speech, the 2020 budget performance, recent economic crisis with regards to crude oil price and the COVID-19 pandemic, among others.

Security has been heightened at the National Assembly premises while the lawmakers await the arrival of the president and measures have been put in place with regards to COVID-19 safety protocols.

