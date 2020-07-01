Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over Federal Executive Council at the Council Chambers of the State House.

This is the sixth virtual meeting since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting, which also has the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno, in attendance, also has seven ministers physically present.

The ministers are the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fasola; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

Others are the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammed Bello; and the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu.

Details later