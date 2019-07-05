Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr Boss Mustapha as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and Malam Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff (COS) to the President.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in a statement said both appointments take effect from May 29, 2019.

Both Mustapha and Kyari have continued in office despite the expiration of Buhari’s first tenure.

Their appointments is the second he would make since his swearing in on May 29th.

President Buhari on Wednesday made his first appointment one month after he was sworn-in.

He had appointed Sunday Aghaeze and Bayo Omoboriowo as his Personal Assistants in charge of Photography.