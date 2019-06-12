Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Paulinus Aidoghie, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has renamed the Abuja National Stadium after MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential elections.

He also said that in the next 10 years, 10 million Nigerians will be out of poverty.

He made the announcement at the Eagles Square, venue of the maiden edition of the Democracy Day celebration.

On removing 10 million people out of poverty, he said in spite of the challenges he was optimistic of a prosperous and secure Nigeria.

The president said in the next four years, he would improve the lives of the people by consolidating on the gains of the last four years especially the Social Investment Programme (SIP).

Buhari added that he knew that there is a strong correlation between inequality and insecurity which results in banditry, kidnappings and the likes as a result of neglect by past administrations, assuring that his administration would do more to better the lives of citizens and curtail these challenges.