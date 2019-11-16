Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday night returned to Abuja from London, where he was on a private visit.

He returned two days earlier than his scheduled date of November 17.

Buhari had gone to London on November 2nd, after an official trip to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend Economic Forum of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, “Buhari will at the end of the summit on Saturday 2nd November, proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on 17th November, 2019.”

While in London, the President had this week met with Management of Pearson Educational Group.

He was joined by Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, Executive Secretary of the NUC Prof. Abubakar Rasheed and High Commissioner of Nigeria to the UK, Justice Adesola Oguntade and others.