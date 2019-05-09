Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the Service Chiefs and other heads of security agencies at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started at 11:30am at President Buhari’s conference room in the State House.

The meeting, the second this week, is coming following the rising cases of banditry and kidnapping, among other security challenges, facing the country.

Buhari had on Tuesday received a briefing from the security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Those in attendance are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique.

Others are, acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan- Ali, Minister of Interior, General Abdulrahaman Dambazau ,Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, and the Director General of Department for State Service (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

