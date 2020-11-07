From Magnus Eze, Enugu

President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched a high-powered delegation to meet with South East leaders.

Their meeting was midway as at the time of filling this report on Saturday.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State had received the President’s emissary led by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and others are members of the Presidential delegation.

The Sun was told that the visit was in continuation of Government’s dialogue with various segments to find solution to the growing disunity in the country especially on the heels of the just held #EndSARS protests.