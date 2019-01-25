Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

He said the suspension of the CJN was based on the order of Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on January 23.

This is even as he has sworn in Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed from Bauchi State as the new Justice of Nigeria.

Mohammed is the next in line after Onnoghen.

Buhari swore Mohammed on Friday afternoon inside the council chamber of State House Presidential villa Abuja.

The swearing was done after he signed the new Executive Order 007.

Mohammed was driven into the forecourt of the President’s office at about 4:30pm in a black Mercedes Benz C240 with number plate GWA:900FA.

