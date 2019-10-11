Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate suspension of international travels by all Cabinet Members and Heads of Government Agencies.

In a statement by the Director, Information

Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the suspension of such travels would enable functionaries and agencies of the executive arm to provide the required cooperation with the legislature in order to ensure timely passage of the 2020 Appropriation Bill.

Buhari had on Tuesday presented N10.33 trillion ($33.8 billion) budget for 2020 to lawmakers, the first spending plan of his second term after he was re-elected in February.

Bassy said the suspension was to enable Honourable Ministers pmto personally lead the process of budget defence at the National Assembly.

“Honourable ministers who have already secured approval to travel are by this directive, required to revalidate such approvals with Mr. President after confirming the Schedule of Appearances with the relevant Committees of the National Assembly.

“Furthermore, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have been directed to liaise with the relevant committees of the National Assembly for their schedules of budget defence.”