From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), following the resignation of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad on health grounds.

The short-ceremony was held at the Council Chambers of the State House.

The President who praised Tanko for his contribution, also conferred on him GCON (Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger).

Details later…